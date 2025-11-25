Decoding Wynn Resorts's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WYNN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for Wynn Resorts. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 13% leaning bullish and 80% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $189,764, and 24 are calls, amounting to $6,308,747.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $125.0 to $165.0 for Wynn Resorts during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Wynn Resorts stands at 1692.1, with a total volume reaching 40,791.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Wynn Resorts, situated within the strike price corridor from $125.0 to $165.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.55 $7.0 $6.5 $140.00 $5.0M 580 7.5K WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.1 $6.8 $7.0 $140.00 $336.0K 580 8.0K WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $9.55 $8.9 $8.9 $140.00 $103.4K 4.3K 523 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $9.35 $9.3 $9.3 $140.00 $67.1K 4.3K 99 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.0 $4.15 $4.15 $130.00 $63.9K 3.4K 313

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively. In 2024, both the US and Macao were each 50% of total EBITDA.

Current Position of Wynn Resorts

Trading volume stands at 1,391,760, with WYNN's price down by -0.19%, positioned at $123.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 79 days.

Expert Opinions on Wynn Resorts

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $144.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Wynn Resorts, targeting a price of $141. * In a positive move, an analyst from Citigroup has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $160. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Wynn Resorts, targeting a price of $131. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $151. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Wynn Resorts, maintaining a target price of $138.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wynn Resorts, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.