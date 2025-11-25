Costco Wholesale's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 50 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,861,411 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $2,471,674.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $580.0 to $1280.0 for Costco Wholesale during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale activity within a strike price range from $580.0 to $1280.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $41.95 $40.75 $40.8 $920.00 $750.7K 1.1K 443 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $160.6 $158.45 $160.6 $1050.00 $401.5K 25 25 COST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $106.7 $101.1 $104.9 $990.00 $283.2K 97 27 COST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/21/26 $83.85 $80.2 $83.5 $900.00 $251.0K 14 5 COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $11.65 $11.6 $11.6 $860.00 $232.0K 1.0K 219

About Costco Wholesale

Founded in 1983, Costco Wholesale now operates a global chain of membership-based warehouse clubs, delivering high-quality goods and services at consistently low prices. As of its most recent fiscal year, Costco operated approximately 910 warehouses, serving more than 80 million members across its three geographic segments: Costco US (approximately 73% of total revenue), Costco Canada (13%), and Costco International (14%).Costco's core value proposition—quality products at unbeatable prices—has yielded consistently strong member renewal rates (93% in the US and Canada and nearly 90% internationally). About 55% of Costco's fiscal 2025 revenue came from its grocery offerings, and another 25% from general merchandise.

In light of the recent options history for Costco Wholesale, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Costco Wholesale

With a volume of 867,198, the price of COST is down -0.04% at $885.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Costco Wholesale

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1068.75.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1050. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1100. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1025. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1100.

