10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $220.00 $52.8K 2.7K 1.6K LUV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $35.00 $53.6K 8.8K 1.0K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $95.00 $146.4K 7.2K 441 ACHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $7.00 $38.5K 7.9K 210 EOSE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.50 $64.3K 0 201 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $100.00 $71.0K 1.3K 169 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $270.00 $32.1K 2.2K 164 UNP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $220.00 $55.8K 963 106 BE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $32.1K 1.3K 36 GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $300.00 $126.0K 457 32

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 274 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 2747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1615 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV (NYSE:LUV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 455 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 8811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 183 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.4K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 7248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACHR (NYSE:ACHR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 787 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 7999 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 297 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 1346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX (NYSE:FDX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $1285.0 per contract. There were 2225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNP (NYSE:UNP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 44 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.8K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 1328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 416 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $4200.0 per contract. There were 457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

