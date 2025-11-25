10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $420.00 $46.5K 21.2K 49.4K DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $30.00 $30.7K 3.5K 5.0K DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $120.00 $499.8K 2.5K 2.4K ANF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $60.00 $428.2K 2.9K 2.4K CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $480.00 $31.6K 220 2.0K URBN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $70.00 $1.1 million 4 2.0K WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $135.00 $40.3K 1.5K 1.4K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $120.00 $292.8K 1.0K 1.0K ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $117.00 $44.2K 439 508 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $260.00 $58.7K 550 256

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $664.0 per contract. There were 21247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 416 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 3561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 115 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2499 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $499.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANF (NYSE:ANF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $428.2K, with a price of $2855.0 per contract. There were 2954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URBN (NASDAQ:URBN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 171 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 1552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $292.8K, with a price of $11265.0 per contract. There were 1043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 486 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.7K, with a price of $1335.0 per contract. There were 550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.