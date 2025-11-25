10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $175.00 $38.6K 7.1K 159.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $277.50 $31.0K 30.5K 21.9K DGXX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.00 $26.3K 702 18.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $205.00 $35.4K 1.6K 17.8K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $29.4K 101.5K 9.1K PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $160.00 $25.8K 5.7K 7.8K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $47.00 $73.0K 857 3.2K ONDS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $8.50 $88.0K 898 2.8K PATH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.00 $100.0K 20.5K 2.4K AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/28/25 $380.00 $36.3K 662 2.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 111 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $347.0 per contract. There were 7127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $277.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 30508 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21918 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DGXX (NASDAQ:DGXX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 1662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17829 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 101571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 5731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.0K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PATH (NYSE:PATH), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 416 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 20547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $626.0 per contract. There were 662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

