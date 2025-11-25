Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in PayPal Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $342,574 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,210,169.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $110.0 for PayPal Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PayPal Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PayPal Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $18.3 $17.4 $17.72 $50.00 $170.1K 1.4K 97 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.64 $2.56 $2.64 $70.00 $132.0K 15.0K 586 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.11 $2.04 $2.04 $70.00 $130.7K 2.6K 1.1K PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $39.35 $38.35 $38.63 $100.00 $115.8K 1.1K 30 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.25 $10.65 $11.2 $62.50 $112.0K 667 100

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PayPal Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

PayPal Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,367,657, the price of PYPL is up 0.63% at $60.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Expert Opinions on PayPal Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $84.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $100. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Argus Research continues to hold a Buy rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $87. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Sell rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $66.

