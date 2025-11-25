Decoding Seagate Technology Hldgs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Seagate Technology Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $217,620, and 10 were calls, valued at $723,649.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $350.0 for Seagate Technology Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Technology Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Technology Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Technology Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $206.5 $202.0 $204.33 $50.00 $143.0K 24 0 STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $25.6 $23.0 $24.76 $280.00 $123.5K 7 50 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $11.8 $11.7 $11.7 $350.00 $99.4K 539 89 STX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $16.0 $15.2 $15.7 $250.00 $92.6K 969 59 STX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $62.7 $59.9 $61.2 $195.00 $91.8K 167 117

About Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Seagate Technology Hldgs's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 887,106, the STX's price is down by -0.87%, now at $251.18.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Seagate Technology Hldgs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $234.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

