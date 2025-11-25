SoFi Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $302,838 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $4,148,749.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $42.0 for SoFi Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoFi Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoFi Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $42.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $0.88 $0.87 $0.88 $29.00 $926.8K 2.0K 13 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $0.95 $0.92 $0.92 $29.00 $920.0K 2.0K 18.5K SOFI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $0.99 $0.84 $0.92 $29.00 $722.4K 2.0K 18.5K SOFI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/28 $17.15 $16.8 $17.15 $15.00 $343.8K 1.7K 801 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $1.04 $1.02 $1.03 $28.50 $199.3K 328 8.2K

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Current Position of SoFi Technologies

With a trading volume of 25,989,486, the price of SOFI is down by -1.61%, reaching $26.96.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

Expert Opinions on SoFi Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $29.1.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $28. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $31. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $23. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $36. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $27.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

