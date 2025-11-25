This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lam Research

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lam Research. Our analysis of options history for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $574,910, and 2 were calls, valued at $185,351.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $155.0 for Lam Research over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.0 $20.6 $22.0 $130.00 $156.2K 2.1K 1 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $16.25 $15.8 $15.8 $145.00 $153.2K 693 10 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $16.0 $15.55 $15.55 $145.00 $124.4K 693 187 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $5.3 $5.3 $5.3 $138.00 $108.1K 2 1 LRCX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $2.57 $2.46 $2.57 $135.00 $46.8K 80 201

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

In light of the recent options history for Lam Research, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 641,748, with LRCX's price down by -0.81%, positioned at $149.16.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 64 days.

Expert Opinions on Lam Research

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $190.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lam Research, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.