Decoding Cipher Mining's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CIFR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Cipher Mining.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $243,957, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $985,600.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $37.0 for Cipher Mining, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cipher Mining's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cipher Mining's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $37.0, over the past month.

Cipher Mining Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CIFR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.07 $0.92 $1.07 $20.00 $321.0K 25.0K 3.0K CIFR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $2.43 $2.34 $2.35 $14.50 $235.0K 6.7K 1.0K CIFR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.59 $2.46 $2.46 $17.00 $148.3K 4.2K 790 CIFR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $2.3 $1.9 $2.3 $37.00 $80.4K 1.3K 5 CIFR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.65 $5.45 $5.65 $12.00 $73.4K 24.7K 300

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

Cipher Mining's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 5,196,190, the price of CIFR is down by -4.04%, reaching $16.04.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 91 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Cipher Mining

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $29.0.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Cipher Mining, maintaining a target price of $30. * An analyst from BTIG has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Clear Street continues to hold a Buy rating for Cipher Mining, targeting a price of $34. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Cipher Mining with a target price of $26. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citizens lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.