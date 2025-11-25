Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in GE Vernova

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GEV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 45 extraordinary options activities for GE Vernova. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $950,750, and 39 are calls, amounting to $4,454,550.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $730.0 for GE Vernova over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Vernova's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Vernova's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $730.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Vernova Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $42.9 $38.3 $39.3 $557.50 $546.2K 0 300 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $38.6 $32.6 $36.4 $557.50 $546.0K 0 150 GEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $150.5 $148.3 $148.3 $470.00 $475.5K 18 32 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $36.6 $30.1 $34.0 $570.00 $340.0K 825 100 GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $28.0 $23.9 $28.0 $550.00 $235.2K 621 84

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

In light of the recent options history for GE Vernova, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is GE Vernova Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 271,620, with GEV's price down by -3.04%, positioned at $562.87.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On GE Vernova

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $710.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for GE Vernova, targeting a price of $710.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GE Vernova, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.