Axon Enterprise's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $613,830, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $522,217.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $1140.0 for Axon Enterprise, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Axon Enterprise's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Axon Enterprise's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $1140.0 in the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $341.0 $332.0 $336.6 $200.00 $201.9K 21 6 AXON PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $99.8 $97.0 $97.0 $560.00 $106.7K 57 25 AXON PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $100.0 $97.5 $97.5 $560.00 $97.5K 57 14 AXON PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $75.2 $72.1 $72.1 $550.00 $79.3K 120 13 AXON PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $142.7 $135.4 $138.75 $660.00 $69.3K 43 5

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Where Is Axon Enterprise Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 377,923, the AXON's price is down by -0.11%, now at $521.39.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On Axon Enterprise

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $745.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Axon Enterprise, targeting a price of $753. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Axon Enterprise, targeting a price of $702. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Axon Enterprise, maintaining a target price of $800. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $860. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Axon Enterprise, maintaining a target price of $610.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Axon Enterprise options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.