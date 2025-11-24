Spotlight on Figma: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Figma.

Looking at options history for Figma (NYSE:FIG) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,048,760 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $234,713.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $80.0 for Figma over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Figma's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Figma's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Figma 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FIG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $24.8 $23.8 $23.75 $50.00 $950.0K 86 400 FIG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $21.15 $20.45 $20.45 $20.00 $71.5K 140 57 FIG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $45.85 $44.0 $44.9 $80.00 $44.9K 1.0K 60 FIG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $21.5 $20.5 $20.5 $20.00 $41.0K 140 0 FIG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.4 $9.7 $9.7 $40.00 $33.9K 726 1

About Figma

Figma Inc is engaged in transforming ideas into digital products and experiences. The group focuses on the entire software creation lifecycle, enabling it to quickly launch new products on Figma's browser-based platform and reinforcing its belief that design extends well beyond a single step or role. The company adopts an expansive view, as design is more than how something looks, feels, or works. It derives its revenue from sales of subscriptions for access to its platform.

Where Is Figma Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,804,308, the price of FIG is up 0.26% at $34.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 99 days.

What The Experts Say On Figma

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $59.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Figma, maintaining a target price of $52. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Figma with a target price of $70. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Figma with a target price of $54. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Figma, targeting a price of $60.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Figma options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.