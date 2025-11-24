Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Capricor Therapeutics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Capricor Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $498,769 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $468,675.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1.0 to $10.0 for Capricor Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Capricor Therapeutics stands at 8498.25, with a total volume reaching 54,025.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Capricor Therapeutics, situated within the strike price corridor from $1.0 to $10.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAPR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.65 $0.6 $0.6 $2.50 $146.9K 25.1K 10.1K CAPR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.3 $1.1 $1.25 $10.00 $115.0K 4.3K 987 CAPR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.9 $1.55 $1.65 $5.00 $108.0K 8.1K 955 CAPR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.35 $2.2 $2.3 $5.00 $100.5K 21.7K 2.2K CAPR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $2.95 $1.0 $2.0 $10.00 $100.0K 1.1K 511

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare form of muscular dystrophy which results in muscle degeneration and premature death, and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company's product pipeline includes CAP-1002, deramiocel an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy. Deramiocel is currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Through its proprietary StealthXTM platform, the group uses its exosome technology to conduct preclinical research focused on vaccinology, delivering oligonucleotides, proteins, and small molecules to treat.

Capricor Therapeutics's Current Market Status

With a volume of 5,793,504, the price of CAPR is down -2.61% at $5.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 114 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $13.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Roth Capital persists with their Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Capricor Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.