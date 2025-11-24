Spotlight on USA Rare Earth: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in USAR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for USA Rare Earth. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 77% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $313,340, and 15 are calls, amounting to $558,881.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $35.0 for USA Rare Earth, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for USA Rare Earth's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across USA Rare Earth's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

USA Rare Earth Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume USAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $6.9 $6.4 $6.41 $20.00 $96.0K 690 150 USAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.5 $5.5 $5.5 $16.00 $61.6K 302 137 USAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.3 $2.8 $2.8 $35.00 $56.0K 1.9K 258 USAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.3 $2.8 $2.8 $35.00 $56.0K 1.9K 258 USAR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.3 $4.0 $4.1 $14.00 $49.1K 589 150

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Inc is a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet supply chain that supports the state of energy, mobility, and national security in the United States. USARE is developing an NdFeB magnet manufacturing plant in the United States, and establishing domestic rare earth and critical minerals supply, extraction, and processing capabilities to both supply its manufacturing plant and market surplus materials to third parties. Rare earth magnets are critical to various business sectors and industries, including the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical and consumer electronics industries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with USA Rare Earth, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

USA Rare Earth's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 4,290,809, the price of USAR is up by 1.63%, reaching $12.44.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Expert Opinions on USA Rare Earth

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $23.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on USA Rare Earth, maintaining a target price of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

