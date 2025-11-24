This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lam Research

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LRCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 67 uncommon options trades for Lam Research.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,548,036, and 52 are calls, for a total amount of $5,126,012.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $175.0 for Lam Research during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.6 $19.4 $19.6 $165.00 $290.0K 1.2K 150 LRCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $47.4 $47.35 $47.35 $105.00 $274.6K 1.9K 0 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $21.75 $21.65 $21.75 $160.00 $261.0K 493 110 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $35.25 $34.5 $34.5 $150.00 $151.8K 1.1K 46 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.45 $16.1 $16.1 $160.00 $141.6K 1.9K 106

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lam Research, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,008,507, with LRCX's price up by 2.08%, positioned at $145.61.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Lam Research

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $190.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Lam Research with a target price of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lam Research, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.