Spotlight on AST SpaceMobile: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 59 extraordinary options activities for AST SpaceMobile. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $864,858, and 45 are calls, amounting to $3,984,098.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $150.0 for AST SpaceMobile during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AST SpaceMobile stands at 2787.48, with a total volume reaching 12,981.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AST SpaceMobile, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $19.5 $18.55 $19.5 $110.00 $1.1M 3.4K 600 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $29.9 $28.7 $28.7 $35.00 $287.0K 2.4K 100 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.75 $11.5 $11.65 $70.00 $233.0K 2.1K 277 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $30.2 $29.7 $29.7 $55.00 $210.8K 221 75 ASTS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/26/25 $11.8 $10.15 $10.85 $60.00 $151.9K 178 140

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AST SpaceMobile, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

AST SpaceMobile's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 5,326,693, the ASTS's price is up by 2.59%, now at $52.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 98 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AST SpaceMobile

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $87.0.

An analyst from Clear Street persists with their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $87.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.