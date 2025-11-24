This Is What Whales Are Betting On Fermi

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FRMI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Fermi. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $148,500, and 8 are calls, amounting to $386,202.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $25.0 for Fermi during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fermi's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fermi's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Fermi Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FRMI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.05 $2.0 $2.0 $15.00 $89.4K 109 8.8K FRMI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.0 $6.0 $7.0 $20.00 $77.0K 834 111 FRMI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.05 $2.0 $2.0 $15.00 $66.8K 109 8.8K FRMI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.05 $1.95 $1.95 $15.00 $60.0K 109 8.5K FRMI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.7 $2.65 $2.65 $15.00 $41.3K 109 9.6K

About Fermi

Fermi Inc is an energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Its Project Matador, a multi-gigawatt energy and data center development campus designed to support the accelerating needs of to-be-built AI infrastructure. Through its REIT structure, Fermi offers investors exposure to AI infrastructure growth and long-term, large-scale and reliable energy development in a tax-efficient public vehicle.

In light of the recent options history for Fermi, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Fermi

With a trading volume of 3,849,157, the price of FRMI is down by -2.31%, reaching $14.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Fermi

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $30.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Rothschild & Co lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $31. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $27. * An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $30. * An analyst from Macquarie has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $35. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.