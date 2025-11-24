Smart Money Is Betting Big In SOFI Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on SoFi Technologies. Our analysis of options history for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $174,700, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,505,019.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1.0 and $42.0 for SoFi Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoFi Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoFi Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1.0 to $42.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $26.3 $25.95 $26.12 $1.00 $198.5K 41.0K 640 SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $26.3 $25.95 $26.15 $1.00 $188.2K 41.0K 372 SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $9.2 $9.0 $9.1 $25.00 $182.0K 1.8K 282 SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $26.3 $25.95 $26.12 $1.00 $130.6K 41.0K 849 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.06 $1.77 $1.86 $32.00 $93.0K 32.5K 515

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of SoFi Technologies

Currently trading with a volume of 29,680,181, the SOFI's price is up by 2.54%, now at $25.83.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for SoFi Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $28.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $27. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $36. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $37. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $20. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SoFi Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.