Cleanspark Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Cleanspark.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $333,083, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $968,473.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $20.0 for Cleanspark, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cleanspark stands at 3728.08, with a total volume reaching 34,434.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cleanspark, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.4 $1.3 $1.3 $15.00 $312.8K 12.9K 40 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.65 $6.6 $6.65 $15.00 $224.6K 2.6K 491 CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.3 $1.26 $1.26 $12.50 $126.0K 17.9K 5.9K CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $6.4 $5.8 $5.8 $10.00 $87.0K 804 155 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.4 $1.35 $1.38 $15.00 $69.0K 12.9K 3.6K

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

In light of the recent options history for Cleanspark, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Cleanspark's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 19,919,156, the CLSK's price is up by 15.06%, now at $11.2.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on Cleanspark

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Cleanspark, targeting a price of $23. * In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $14. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Cleanspark, targeting a price of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cleanspark, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.