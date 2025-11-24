10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $150.00 $211.8K 355 14.2K EOSE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $5.00 $25.9K 37.0K 2.0K KTOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $85.00 $38.0K 398 149 FDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $220.00 $49.0K 108 100 AVAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $240.00 $226.0K 163 40 CMI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $490.00 $59.4K 11 23 VMI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $360.00 $38.1K 0 20 BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $95.00 $25.7K 250 14 STRL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $330.00 $26.0K 192 7 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $320.00 $58.8K 66 2

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 1058 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.8K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 417 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $927.0 per contract. There were 37045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KTOS (NASDAQ:KTOS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FDX (NYSE:FDX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $5450.0 per contract. There were 108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVAV (NASDAQ:AVAV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $226.0K, with a price of $5650.0 per contract. There were 163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMI (NYSE:CMI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $2970.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VMI (NYSE:VMI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 206 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $1890.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $2572.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STRL (NASDAQ:STRL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $2600.0 per contract. There were 192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 417 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $29400.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

