10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $47.9K 134.7K 12.0K VFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $19.00 $176.9K 2.0K 1.5K SBET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $12.00 $250.6K 1.0K 1.5K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $113.00 $53.5K 542 1.0K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $230.00 $33.7K 1.7K 164 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $292.50 $25.9K 0 103 ROST CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $160.00 $86.4K 294 99 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $202.50 $25.3K 0 78 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $135.00 $59.9K 344 70 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $175.00 $51.8K 1.2K 56

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 440 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 134753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VFC (NYSE:VFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 172 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1041 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $176.9K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 2053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBET (NASDAQ:SBET), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 144 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.6K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 1049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 129 contract(s) at a $113.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1031 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $2250.0 per contract. There were 1779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $292.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROST (NASDAQ:ROST), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.4K, with a price of $1880.0 per contract. There were 294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 99 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 116 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.9K, with a price of $1905.0 per contract. There were 344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 116 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $2075.0 per contract. There were 1212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

