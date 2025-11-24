10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $275.00 $33.2K 19.0K 38.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $205.00 $109.9K 91.5K 16.6K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $60.00 $182.3K 11.5K 15.0K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $167.50 $122.5K 16.9K 9.8K RGTI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $25.00 $25.0K 7.3K 6.7K AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $400.00 $36.4K 2.8K 5.1K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $185.00 $59.8K 9.9K 4.9K ORCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $210.00 $43.0K 1.3K 2.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $480.00 $60.9K 449 1.7K BMNR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $30.00 $27.2K 6.9K 1.4K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 134 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 19067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 687 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.9K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 91599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.3K, with a price of $912.0 per contract. There were 11589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.5K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 16952 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 7345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 2861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 248 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 9934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4944 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $1133.0 per contract. There were 1388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $607.0 per contract. There were 449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1789 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 151 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 6928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

