Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Palantir Technologies

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PLTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 62 extraordinary options activities for Palantir Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 22 are puts, totaling $2,344,889, and 40 are calls, amounting to $6,067,082.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $350.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palantir Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palantir Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $350.0, over the past month.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $142.05 $140.9 $141.69 $20.00 $1.4M 9.5K 139 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $36.95 $36.6 $36.6 $160.00 $622.4K 1.2K 357 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $34.5 $34.45 $34.5 $220.00 $493.3K 1.4K 2.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $34.5 $34.45 $34.5 $220.00 $414.0K 1.4K 2.6K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $41.1 $40.8 $40.96 $145.00 $389.2K 412 192

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

In light of the recent options history for Palantir Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Palantir Technologies

With a volume of 21,537,654, the price of PLTR is up 5.33% at $163.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $186.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.