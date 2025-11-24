Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Palo Alto Networks

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PANW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Palo Alto Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $368,710, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $607,552.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $250.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $9.65 $7.65 $8.4 $150.00 $294.0K 905 350 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $9.65 $8.8 $9.4 $195.00 $94.0K 430 110 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $4.6 $4.55 $4.55 $230.00 $82.3K 426 3 PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/05/25 $18.0 $13.7 $15.61 $170.00 $46.8K 3 30 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.95 $6.55 $6.85 $185.00 $44.5K 726 1

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palo Alto Networks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Palo Alto Networks's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,688,083, the price of PANW is up 1.38% at $185.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Palo Alto Networks

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $245.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks with a target price of $250. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $250. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $250. * An analyst from BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $248. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $230.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.