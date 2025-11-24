A Closer Look at Taiwan Semiconductor's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Taiwan Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) revealed 81 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 28 were puts, with a value of $2,750,402, and 53 were calls, valued at $7,236,595.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $450.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Taiwan Semiconductor's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Taiwan Semiconductor's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $175.0 to $450.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $56.7 $56.05 $56.05 $280.00 $672.0K 170 120 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $52.0 $51.5 $52.0 $240.00 $519.7K 730 123 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $107.4 $105.8 $107.4 $175.00 $418.8K 4.4K 39 TSM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $19.1 $17.25 $18.3 $220.00 $329.4K 997 180 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $107.7 $106.25 $107.7 $175.00 $323.1K 4.4K 69

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious base of customers, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that look to apply its cutting-edge process technologies to their semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 83,000 people.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Taiwan Semiconductor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Taiwan Semiconductor

Currently trading with a volume of 6,301,746, the TSM's price is up by 3.38%, now at $284.35.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $360.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $360.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.