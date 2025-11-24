What the Options Market Tells Us About Advanced Micro Devices

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) we detected 65 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $784,454 and 54, calls, for a total amount of $8,004,165.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $400.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $64.85 $64.7 $64.85 $210.00 $3.7M 339 584 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $64.7 $64.65 $64.7 $210.00 $1.2M 339 1.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.9 $5.85 $5.85 $230.00 $265.5K 13.5K 1.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $23.65 $23.4 $23.45 $180.00 $196.9K 1.4K 307 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $5.0 $4.9 $4.96 $212.50 $190.9K 3.5K 5.2K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers (including artificial intelligence), industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. However, AMD is emerging as a prominent player in AI GPUs and related hardware. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Advanced Micro Devices, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 13,547,099, the price of AMD is up by 4.18%, reaching $212.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $291.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $300. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $285. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $290. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $280.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.