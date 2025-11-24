Spotlight on Intuit: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Intuit. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $230,942, and 5 are calls, amounting to $298,974.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $560.0 to $780.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intuit stands at 1066.7, with a total volume reaching 236.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intuit, situated within the strike price corridor from $560.0 to $780.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $41.2 $40.2 $40.1 $640.00 $112.3K 16 29 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $39.9 $35.0 $39.9 $630.00 $67.8K 172 17 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $110.5 $104.0 $110.5 $560.00 $66.3K 5 6 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.9 $13.9 $13.9 $700.00 $63.9K 9.7K 51 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.0 $7.7 $9.0 $690.00 $55.8K 391 63

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small-to-midsize business accounting and self-serve tax filing in the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intuit, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Intuit's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 494,552, with INTU's price down by -0.89%, positioned at $657.26.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $843.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $850. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $810. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $875. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Intuit, maintaining a target price of $840.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intuit with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.