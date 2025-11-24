Decoding Celestica's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Celestica. Our analysis of options history for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 59% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $537,846, and 15 were calls, valued at $2,956,645.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $380.0 for Celestica during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Celestica options trades today is 362.67 with a total volume of 1,688.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Celestica's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $380.0 over the last 30 days.

Celestica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $59.2 $56.4 $59.1 $300.00 $1.1M 419 139 CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $84.3 $82.5 $84.3 $380.00 $848.9K 191 102 CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $40.1 $37.2 $38.7 $280.00 $193.5K 199 51 CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $63.0 $61.8 $63.0 $290.00 $157.5K 128 25 CLS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $45.8 $44.7 $45.8 $290.00 $137.4K 129 0

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, The Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celestica, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Celestica's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,890,696, the CLS's price is up by 1.41%, now at $284.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Celestica

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $384.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Celestica with a target price of $350. * An analyst from Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $375. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Celestica with a target price of $440. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Celestica, which currently sits at a price target of $357. * An analyst from CIBC persists with their Outperformer rating on Celestica, maintaining a target price of $400.

