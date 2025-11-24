A Closer Look at Microsoft's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,974,179 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $655,200.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $400.0 to $610.0 for Microsoft during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale activity within a strike price range from $400.0 to $610.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $29.25 $29.15 $29.25 $495.00 $1.1M 7.0K 324 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $8.7 $8.65 $8.7 $425.00 $210.5K 2.3K 243 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $6.15 $6.05 $6.13 $470.00 $146.5K 2.3K 1.1K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.8 $5.75 $5.75 $610.00 $143.7K 1.1K 250 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $35.35 $35.3 $35.35 $470.00 $88.3K 751 0

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Microsoft, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,588,594, the MSFT's price is down by -0.33%, now at $470.58.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Microsoft

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $590.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Microsoft with a target price of $640. * An analyst from Guggenheim upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $586. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Rothschild & Co lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $500. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $575. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Microsoft with a target price of $650.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Microsoft, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.