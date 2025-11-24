Spotlight on Eli Lilly: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) revealed 46 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $616,686, and 41 were calls, valued at $2,414,792.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $730.0 to $1200.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eli Lilly options trades today is 648.68 with a total volume of 1,068.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eli Lilly's big money trades within a strike price range of $730.0 to $1200.0 over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $79.0 $70.05 $73.0 $900.00 $365.0K 211 50 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.0 $13.35 $14.0 $1200.00 $276.1K 4.8K 203 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $230.0 $226.6 $230.0 $900.00 $138.0K 800 6 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $83.0 $78.15 $82.99 $1080.00 $124.4K 7 15 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $50.0 $47.65 $50.65 $1180.00 $101.3K 85 20

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 463,442, the LLY's price is up by 0.03%, now at $1059.99.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 73 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1174.2.

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1500. * An analyst from Leerink Partners upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1104. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1182. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $985. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

