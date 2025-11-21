Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PACS

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on PACS Group (NYSE:PACS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PACS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for PACS Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 14% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $42,750, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,103,075.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $40.0 for PACS Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PACS Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PACS Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

PACS Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PACS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.8 $2.5 $2.51 $30.00 $251.0K 118 1.0K PACS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.1 $5.3 $6.1 $40.00 $189.1K 6.3K 436 PACS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.8 $2.5 $2.51 $30.00 $125.5K 118 1.5K PACS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $12.0 $11.3 $11.95 $20.00 $105.1K 5.0K 98 PACS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $6.8 $5.3 $6.0 $40.00 $60.0K 6.3K 1.1K

About PACS Group

PACS Group Inc is a post-acute healthcare company primarily focused on delivering high-quality skilled nursing care through a portfolio of independently operated facilities Its is a nursing providers in the United States based on number of facilities, with over 200 post-acute care facilities across nine states serving over 20,000 patients daily. It also provide senior care, assisted living, and independent living options in some of communities.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PACS Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is PACS Group Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,132,706, with PACS's price up by 0.86%, positioned at $26.36.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for PACS Group

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $33.0.

* An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PACS Group, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for PACS Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.