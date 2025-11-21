Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AFRM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $814,300, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $1,216,880.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $105.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Affirm Holdings options trades today is 466.62 with a total volume of 3,380.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Affirm Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $19.0 $15.95 $16.75 $55.00 $670.0K 116 401 AFRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $12.95 $12.45 $12.6 $60.00 $176.4K 375 307 AFRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $12.7 $12.65 $12.7 $60.00 $152.4K 375 575 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $2.95 $2.82 $2.9 $105.00 $124.1K 517 316 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $8.15 $7.85 $7.85 $65.00 $117.7K 353 150

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks and through virtual card networks, among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States, followed by Canada and other regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Affirm Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,359,080, with AFRM's price up by 1.14%, positioned at $63.25.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

Expert Opinions on Affirm Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $88.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $87. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $83. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $98.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

