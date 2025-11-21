Behind the Scenes of Procter & Gamble's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $88,235 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $383,325.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $180.0 for Procter & Gamble over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $2.09 $1.93 $1.94 $150.00 $87.3K 1.2K 798 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $2.9 $2.75 $2.75 $180.00 $83.3K 636 37 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $10.5 $10.0 $10.0 $150.00 $52.0K 444 52 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.85 $6.65 $6.65 $155.00 $44.5K 3.6K 141 PG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $11.2 $10.9 $11.2 $155.00 $43.6K 1.1K 48

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales of nearly $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Procter & Gamble, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,881,641, with PG's price up by 1.75%, positioned at $150.78.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Procter & Gamble

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $165.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.