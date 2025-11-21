ARM Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ARM Holdings.

Looking at options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) we detected 99 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 82 are puts, for a total amount of $13,835,649 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,704,494.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $250.0 for ARM Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $17.05 $15.45 $15.6 $120.00 $717.7K 3.0K 521 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $19.65 $18.8 $18.8 $120.00 $344.4K 484 302 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $14.4 $14.05 $14.4 $120.00 $234.8K 4.6K 478 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $19.65 $18.8 $18.8 $120.00 $231.2K 484 422 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $14.95 $14.4 $14.4 $120.00 $152.6K 4.6K 637

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ARM Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

ARM Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,545,373, the price of ARM is down -1.42% at $130.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On ARM Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $190.0.

* An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on ARM Holdings, maintaining a target price of $180. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ARM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $195. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on ARM Holdings, maintaining a target price of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $180. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on ARM Holdings, maintaining a target price of $195.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.