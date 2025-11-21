Behind the Scenes of Constellation Energy's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Constellation Energy.

Looking at options history for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) we detected 42 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $2,499,801 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $508,845.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $500.0 for Constellation Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Constellation Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Constellation Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $500.0, over the past month.

Constellation Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $22.8 $22.4 $22.4 $340.00 $288.9K 551 565 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $22.3 $22.2 $22.2 $340.00 $253.9K 551 110 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $46.5 $46.5 $46.5 $300.00 $232.5K 405 51 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $22.5 $21.3 $22.4 $340.00 $181.4K 551 306 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $47.0 $45.8 $47.0 $300.00 $159.8K 405 125

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Constellation Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Constellation Energy Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,426,741, the price of CEG is down by -0.71%, reaching $343.33.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 88 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Constellation Energy

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $412.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $368. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $390. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $478.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.