10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $400.00 $48.5K 15.2K 135.4K AS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $35.00 $26.7K 4.8K 915 SBET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $9.00 $58.7K 43 796 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $150.00 $51.0K 3.1K 589 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $49.50 $49.1K 12 317 TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $150.00 $371.8K 326 294 CMG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $25.00 $32.7K 330 211 CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $320.00 $60.2K 1.2K 126 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $155.00 $160.5K 17 100 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $5000.00 $1.0 million 150 42

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 126 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 15226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AS (NYSE:AS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 4817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 915 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBET (NASDAQ:SBET), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 734 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.7K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 756 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $1215.0 per contract. There were 3176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 309 contract(s) at a $49.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $159.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 420 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $371.8K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 209 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $885.0 per contract. There were 330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $2145.0 per contract. There were 1247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 791 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.5K, with a price of $1606.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 573 day(s) on June 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $5000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $70800.0 per contract. There were 150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

