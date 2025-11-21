Exxon Mobil's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in XOM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Exxon Mobil. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 38% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $46,900, and 17 calls, totaling $3,014,604.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $130.0 for Exxon Mobil over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Exxon Mobil's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Exxon Mobil's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Exxon Mobil Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $12.65 $12.3 $12.51 $110.00 $1.0M 10.1K 297 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.55 $12.25 $12.55 $110.00 $727.9K 10.1K 1.2K XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.6 $12.05 $12.6 $110.00 $374.2K 10.1K 0 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $12.55 $12.5 $12.5 $110.00 $300.0K 10.1K 1.8K XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.88 $2.87 $2.87 $120.00 $102.2K 22.7K 1.0K

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2024, it produced 3.0 million barrels of liquids and 8.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2024, reserves were 19.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 69% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.3 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,117,329, the price of XOM is down by -0.27%, reaching $116.7.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Exxon Mobil

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $149.5.

* An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $155. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $144.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.