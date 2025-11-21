Dell Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dell Technologies.

Looking at options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) we detected 62 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 39 are puts, for a total amount of $1,522,649 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,312,927.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $165.0 for Dell Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $32.0 $30.0 $30.0 $110.00 $300.0K 373 104 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $13.55 $13.2 $13.55 $125.00 $135.5K 530 172 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.15 $3.0 $3.12 $145.00 $66.7K 1.7K 191 DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $48.75 $45.75 $47.79 $165.00 $57.3K 0 12 DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $29.55 $27.3 $29.16 $148.00 $55.4K 650 30

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It focuses on premium and commercial personal computers, as well as enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dell Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies

With a volume of 3,609,347, the price of DELL is up 0.68% at $118.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Dell Technologies

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $146.67.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dell Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.