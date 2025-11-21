Decoding Sunrun's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sunrun.

Looking at options history for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $299,021 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $241,132.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.0 to $20.0 for Sunrun during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sunrun's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sunrun's significant trades, within a strike price range of $17.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

Sunrun Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.85 $0.71 $0.82 $20.00 $94.1K 18.2K 10.0K RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $17.00 $52.3K 74 163 RUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.45 $3.95 $4.45 $19.00 $48.9K 681 110 RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.85 $0.8 $0.8 $20.00 $46.8K 18.2K 31 RUN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $17.00 $43.7K 74 316

About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Sunrun, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Sunrun

With a volume of 2,068,161, the price of RUN is down -2.64% at $17.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

What The Experts Say On Sunrun

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $24.0.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $21. * An analyst from Guggenheim upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.