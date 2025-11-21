Chevron's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Chevron. Our analysis of options history for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $165,073, and 7 were calls, valued at $276,653.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $155.0 for Chevron over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Chevron's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Chevron's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $155.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $2.19 $1.75 $2.02 $145.00 $90.0K 3.1K 519 CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $12.15 $12.15 $12.15 $155.00 $72.9K 454 60 CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.05 $10.9 $11.05 $150.00 $46.5K 537 0 CVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $8.05 $8.05 $155.00 $40.2K 3.2K 63 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $21.2 $19.4 $20.0 $150.00 $40.0K 234 0

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Chevron, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Chevron

With a trading volume of 1,928,992, the price of CVX is down by -0.31%, reaching $149.85.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Chevron

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $183.4.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Chevron, maintaining a target price of $169. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Chevron with a target price of $196. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Chevron, targeting a price of $204. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Chevron, maintaining a target price of $180. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Chevron, maintaining a target price of $168.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

