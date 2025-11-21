MercadoLibre's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MELI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 57 extraordinary options activities for MercadoLibre. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 26 are puts, totaling $5,840,636, and 31 are calls, amounting to $1,703,401.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1200.0 and $3800.0 for MercadoLibre, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MercadoLibre options trades today is 67.07 with a total volume of 176.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MercadoLibre's big money trades within a strike price range of $1200.0 to $3800.0 over the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $317.2 $307.0 $312.1 $2200.00 $1.8M 554 0 MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $497.6 $475.9 $484.82 $2400.00 $1.4M 62 0 MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $417.1 $389.1 $401.5 $2300.00 $1.2M 34 0 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $204.0 $180.2 $195.6 $2115.00 $176.0K 1 10 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $1100.0 $1068.0 $1077.56 $3000.00 $107.7K 1 2

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MercadoLibre, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of MercadoLibre

With a trading volume of 244,583, the price of MELI is up by 0.39%, reaching $1907.22.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About MercadoLibre

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $2766.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BTIG lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $2750. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2650. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2750. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2900. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on MercadoLibre, maintaining a target price of $2780.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.