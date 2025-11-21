SanDisk Unusual Options Activity For November 21

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on SanDisk. Our analysis of options history for SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) revealed 48 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 31 were puts, with a value of $2,321,655, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,475,234.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $280.0 for SanDisk, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SanDisk stands at 616.23, with a total volume reaching 4,634.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SanDisk, situated within the strike price corridor from $130.0 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SanDisk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $67.2 $66.5 $66.5 $150.00 $332.5K 379 0 SNDK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $14.0 $13.9 $14.0 $200.00 $267.2K 501 0 SNDK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $14.2 $14.1 $14.2 $200.00 $243.2K 501 307 SNDK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.0 $2.5 $2.5 $210.00 $202.8K 2.0K 392 SNDK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $15.8 $13.3 $14.6 $205.00 $146.0K 92 3

About SanDisk

Sandisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages most of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

In light of the recent options history for SanDisk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of SanDisk

With a volume of 3,645,444, the price of SNDK is up 0.17% at $196.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for SanDisk

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $263.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on SanDisk, maintaining a target price of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for SanDisk, targeting a price of $300. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SanDisk, which currently sits at a price target of $215. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for SanDisk, targeting a price of $280. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on SanDisk with a target price of $220.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.