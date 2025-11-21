Block's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Block. Our analysis of options history for Block (NYSE:XYZ) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $89,704, and 6 were calls, valued at $336,547.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $74.0 for Block during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Block's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Block's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $74.0, over the past month.

Block Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.5 $5.95 $6.0 $65.00 $120.0K 1.9K 3 XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $28.45 $27.4 $27.4 $40.00 $60.2K 765 22 XYZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $9.15 $8.95 $9.02 $70.00 $54.0K 89 60 XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $38.95 $37.55 $37.55 $30.00 $41.3K 89 0 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $37.0 $35.85 $37.0 $30.00 $40.7K 89 22

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Block, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Block

Trading volume stands at 1,034,830, with XYZ's price down by -1.04%, positioned at $61.3.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

Expert Opinions on Block

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $86.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Block with a target price of $88. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Sell rating on Block with a target price of $67. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Block, targeting a price of $82.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

