Hims & Hers Health Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HIMS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Hims & Hers Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $366,327, and 3 are calls, amounting to $111,600.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $33.0 and $70.0 for Hims & Hers Health, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hims & Hers Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hims & Hers Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $33.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $1.33 $1.19 $1.24 $33.50 $62.9K 3.0K 788 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.0 $2.8 $2.8 $50.00 $56.0K 3.1K 214 HIMS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.35 $21.65 $21.65 $55.00 $54.1K 1.5K 55 HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.95 $0.83 $0.95 $34.50 $46.7K 613 3 HIMS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $12.0 $10.15 $10.42 $44.00 $45.8K 171 44

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers, launched in 2017, is a telehealth platform that connects patients and healthcare providers to offer treatment options for specialties like erectile dysfunction, hair loss, skin care, mental health, and weight loss. Its offerings include generic, branded, and compounded prescription drugs as well as over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, and supplements. The platform, which has more than 2 million subscribers, is available in all 50 states and certain European markets like the UK. It includes provider networks, electronic medical records, cloud pharmacy fulfillment, and personalization capabilities. Hims does not take insurance and only accepts payments directly from customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Hims & Hers Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Hims & Hers Health

Trading volume stands at 1,742,657, with HIMS's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $33.62.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 94 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Hims & Hers Health

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $58.5.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BTIG lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $85. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.