This Is What Whales Are Betting On Devon Energy

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Devon Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,764, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $395,108.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $40.0 for Devon Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Devon Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Devon Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Devon Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $13.45 $11.7 $12.45 $25.00 $62.2K 360 50 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $2.75 $2.4 $2.67 $34.00 $53.3K 373 202 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.2 $0.93 $1.2 $35.00 $53.2K 8.1K 602 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.2 $4.95 $6.05 $30.00 $48.4K 723 80 DVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $3.7 $3.5 $3.61 $35.00 $36.1K 2.2K 163

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two-thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2024, Devon reported net proved reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Devon Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Devon Energy

With a volume of 6,702,125, the price of DVN is up 0.96% at $35.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Devon Energy

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $48.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Devon Energy, maintaining a target price of $42. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Devon Energy, targeting a price of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Devon Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.