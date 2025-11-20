Accenture Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Accenture (NYSE:ACN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ACN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Accenture. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 18% leaning bullish and 72% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $391,122, and 4 are calls, amounting to $219,837.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $310.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Accenture stands at 310.55, with a total volume reaching 456.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Accenture, situated within the strike price corridor from $220.0 to $310.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.7 $6.2 $6.4 $270.00 $128.0K 865 200 ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $63.8 $62.9 $63.8 $300.00 $102.0K 222 16 ACN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $72.2 $70.3 $72.2 $310.00 $72.2K 147 10 ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $15.1 $15.0 $15.0 $220.00 $63.3K 155 44 ACN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $25.2 $24.2 $24.2 $255.00 $53.3K 190 22

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading IT services firm that provides consulting, system integration, and business process outsourcing to enterprises around the world. Customers of Accenture come from a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture is the world's largest professional services company by headcount with around 800,000 employees in over 120 countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Accenture, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Accenture's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,332,695, the ACN's price is down by -0.44%, now at $240.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Accenture

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $258.5.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $266. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $251.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.