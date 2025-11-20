United States Antimony Unusual Options Activity For November 20

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAMY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for United States Antimony.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,000, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $695,736.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.5 and $35.0 for United States Antimony, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United States Antimony options trades today is 10889.88 with a total volume of 9,418.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United States Antimony's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.5 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

United States Antimony Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $2.65 $2.6 $2.6 $7.50 $186.6K 20.3K 718 UAMY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $1.45 $1.25 $1.35 $10.00 $135.0K 30.6K 1.0K UAMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $0.95 $0.8 $0.8 $15.00 $80.1K 15.5K 2 UAMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.25 $0.15 $0.18 $22.50 $55.5K 3.3K 3.0K UAMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $1.4 $1.3 $1.35 $7.50 $40.5K 11.7K 339

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp is a fully integrated mining, transportation, milling, smelting, and selling company. It has two operating segments: antimony and zeolite. Its products and services include antimony; silver; gold; zeolite products; and storage, handling, & packaging services. The company's geographical segments are the United States, Canada, and Mexico, of which the vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United States Antimony, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of United States Antimony

With a volume of 5,882,828, the price of UAMY is down -9.41% at $6.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 119 days.

What The Experts Say On United States Antimony

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $10.25.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for United States Antimony, targeting a price of $10.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United States Antimony with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.