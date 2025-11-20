8 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.00 $29.9K 26.7K 12.7K SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $23.00 $29.7K 5.5K 2.9K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $12.00 $51.7K 0 300 HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $115.00 $63.7K 1.7K 127 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $1240.00 $27.3K 182 59 KNSL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $360.00 $36.0K 72 54 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $540.00 $25.9K 2.0K 16 COIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $260.00 $39.3K 820 7

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For RKT (NYSE:RKT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 454 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 26787 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 397 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 5575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NU (NYSE:NU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 120 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $2125.0 per contract. There were 1765 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 421 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $1240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $1255.0 per contract. There were 182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KNSL (NYSE:KNSL), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $2165.0 per contract. There were 2071 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 176 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $5615.0 per contract. There were 820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

