10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $400.00 $29.2K 30.7K 68.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $5.00 $116.7K 99.0K 24.2K ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $55.00 $895.6K 2.5K 1.1K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $110.00 $58.5K 13.1K 858 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $20.00 $60.1K 4.1K 335 BIRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $40.00 $51.8K 2.8K 189 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $340.00 $50.8K 1.8K 87 SBET PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $18.00 $34.8K 844 80 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $2000.00 $51.7K 5 2 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5800.00 $26.1K 14 2

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $711.0 per contract. There were 30727 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.7K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 99049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NYSE:ETSY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 210 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1099 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $895.6K, with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 2543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 13175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 148 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 177 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 4174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIRK (NYSE:BIRK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 185 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 2817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $2540.0 per contract. There were 1878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET (NASDAQ:SBET), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 792 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $2000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $51790.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 421 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $5800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $26180.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

